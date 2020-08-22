Bahrain gets building as $1.7bn tenders awarded in first half of 2020

Bahrain has announced it has awarded 769 tenders in the first half of 2020 worth a total of $1.7 billion.

According to new data released by Bahrain’s Tender Board, the country’s government procurement regulator, the construction and engineering sector took the lion’s share of contracts in the first six months of the year, with awarded tenders totalling $588.3 million.

It saidd this emphasises the Bahrain Government’s continued commitment to its extensive pipeline of infrastructure projects.

The construction and engineering sector was followed by the oil and gas sector; the materials and equipment sector; and then the services sector, which saw a total of $416.3 million, $292.6 million and $202.4 million of awarded tenders respectively.

Chairman of the Tender Board, Sheikh Nayef bin Khalid Al Khalifa, also said that Bahrain awarded a total of 47 public tenders worth a combined $21.8 million to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) following a Cabinet decision to assign some public spending to the SME sector.

In terms of tenders value, Tatweer Petroleum topped the list for the awarded tenders, worth a total of $396.5 million followed by the Electricity and Water Authority with awarded bids worth some $305.3 million. The total value of awarded tenders for other public entities stood at around $410 million.

Some of the key service projects that were settled by the Board include wrapping up several tenders to carry out construction and maintenance works at residential units under the Ministry of Housing, worth a combined $238 million, as well as $297 million worth of awarded bids in the fields of sewage works, infrastructure and electricity and water services.