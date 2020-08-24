We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Gavin Gibbon

By Gavin Gibbon

First passenger capsule added to Ain Dubai, the world's largest ferris wheel

Remaining 47 capsules set for 'gradual installation' at Bluewaters Island attraction

First passenger capsule added to Ain Dubai, the world's largest ferris wheel

The first pod has been added to the hotly anticipated Ain Dubai – the world’s tallest Ferris wheel on Bluewaters Island.

The attraction was scheduled to open in time for Expo 2020 but has appeared to lay idle for over a year since the final 450-tonne temporary spoke was removed from the structure last April.

However, all that changed at the end of last week when photographs on social media showed the installation of the first pod, complete with a banner hailing the progress and saying: “Installation of Ain Dubai 1st Capsule, 21st August 2020”.

Situated opposite JBR, at more than 250 metres high, the observation wheel will stand over 200 percent taller than the world’s first ever Ferris wheel.

"Ain Dubai is shaping up well and has successfully installed its first capsule onto the wheel this weekend," said a spokesperson from Ain Dubai.

"Over the coming period, the remaining 47 capsules are scheduled for gradual installation. When complete, Ain Dubai will be the tallest observation wheel in the world, standing more than 250 metres above the Bluewaters island, looking out across Dubai’s glittering landscape."

According to Meraas, over 9,000 tonnes of steel has been used in the construction of Ain Dubai, 25 percent more than the amount of iron used on the Eiffel Tower. While cable wiring holding the wheel rim of the Ain Dubai in place has a cumulative length equal to the distance between Dubai and Cairo – that’s 2,400km.

It will be the world's largest and highest attraction of its kind, with the second tallest in Las Vegas at 167m and then the London Eye at 135m.

Gavin Gibbon

