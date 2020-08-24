Revealed: how UAE developer Aldar plans to help save the planet

Abu Dhabi-based construction giant Aldar Properties on Monday published its second annual sustainability report, charting a roadmap for the future through a number of key commitments.

The developer said the report formally enshrines Aldar’s approach to responsible corporate citizenship, going beyond financial considerations to rigorously chart the company’s wider environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO, Aldar, said: “From the UAE Green Agenda to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, our country’s leadership have consistently placed sustainability at the heart of their development plans and set a strong benchmark for others to follow. Aldar’s second sustainability report marks our continued contribution to these important national agendas, as well as a recognition of the growing importance of ESG issues to our stakeholders and the wider investment community.”

The report reveals ambitious commitments including the development of Aldar’s Carbon Neutral Action Plan, the integration of sustainability into investment criteria and due diligence, and the auditing of all primary contractors against the company’s Worker Welfare Policy by the end of 2021.

Greg Fewer, chief financial and sustainability officer, said: “From the outset, we have strived to create a company where sustainability actively informs the way we operate, collaborate, innovate and grow. Aldar’s second sustainability report marks an important milestone on this journey, with a strong evidence base, a clear roadmap for the future and the introduction of a refreshed sustainability strategy and framework.”

By setting 2019 as a baseline year, he said Aldar has significantly expanded its sustainability data coverage to reach the entirety of its residential, commercial, hospitality, leisure and retail assets with Aldar Academies set for inclusion in 2020.

Aldar added that it has also evolved the role of chief financial officer to chief financial and sustainability officer, embedded ESG metrics into the performance systems of its executive management and established a sustainability council.