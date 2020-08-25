Lift for iconic One Za'abeel project as it reaches construction milestone

One of the heaviest lifts in the region is set to take place this month as part of measures to join the two towers of the iconic One Za’abeel development in Dubai.

The twin skyscrapers of the mixed-use project, situated just off Sheikh Zayed Road, stand at 300 meters and 235 meters respectively and are dissected by a panoramic sky concourse, labelled the ‘Link’, which will be elevated about 100 metres above the ground.

One Za’abeel is set to be the world’s longest cantilevered building.

The first section of the ‘Link’, which extends 189 metres and weighs 8,500 tonnes, has been ready since May and is set to be lifted into place this month.

“Initially, the lift will be just a few centimeters off the ground to test for the appropriate forces and behavior of each structural element of both towers. We need to thread nearly 60km of steel cables through the gantries which are the large metal frames fixed on top of the technical floors at Level 27 and Level 23. The cables will be looped in about 16 bunches and then attached to the Link in preparation for the lift,” said Raad Jarrah, chief development officer of Ithra Dubai.

“For the procedure to go smoothly, the jacks that will perform the lift will be calibrated and synchronised. The shoes that are attached to the ‘Link’ and that were needed to facilitate the slide will then need to be removed before the lift can finally take place.”

The second lift, scheduled for October, will see the last part of the ‘Link’, weighing another 900 tonnes, raised to its final position completing that part of the structure.

Jarrah said: “With the second portion lift scheduled for October and that will determine the final shape and length of the Link, this avant-garde structure set against a skyline of Dubai’s iconic landmarks is expected to break an international record for the longest cantilevered building in the world –further cementing Dubai’s reputation as the land of the possible.”

Jarrah admitted that the movement restrictions and associated measures implemented to contain the spread of the global Covid-19 pandemic impacted the business, particularly in supply chain and when operations could return to normal.

“We are today back to pre-pandemic numbers,” he said. “Work is progressing as scheduled on our two landmark projects, One Za’abeel and the Deira Enrichment Project.”