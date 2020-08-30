Seven Tides appoints Airolink to build billion dirham Seven City JLT

UAE-headquartered property developer Seven Tides has appointed Airolink as the main building contractor to complete the construction of its billion dirham Seven City JLT development in Dubai.

The project, which is scheduled to complete in Q2 2023, will have a total built up area of up to 3.5 million square feet and is situated within Cluster Z in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides, said: “Work is well underway on site and we are already working with Airolink at our Seven Palm development on Palm Jumeirah, so this should be a smooth transition.”

The development is made up of 2,744 units – with its residential element consisting of 2,617 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, plus 78 hotel rooms.

The design sits upon a common podium, which plays host to promenade restaurants overlooking a lake. The tower also features a fully equipped gym, health club, infinity pool, children’s pool, 12 Sky Gardens, cafes, plus other dining options.

The development also includes 49 retail units, covering 150,000 sq ft over three floors, which will feature a three-screen cinema, hypermarket, as well as 2,617 car parking spaces, with an additional 312 spaces dedicated to retail customers, including valet.