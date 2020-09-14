First homes to be built on $1.36bn Jubail Island from early 2021

Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) on Monday said it has awarded a contract to design 16 villa and townhouse types to be constructed within phase 1 of the AED5 billion Jubail Island mega project.

The developer said the designs will cater to "discriminating and diversified buyer demands", meeting market demand particularly addressing Emirati household preferences.

With AED400 million in infrastructure works already underway, having already started in early January, home construction is on schedule to start in the first quarter of 2021 with completion slated for 2023, the developer added.

In addition, a mix of serviced plots will also be available for buyers to build their custom dream homes from as early as the third quarter of 2021.

The Jubail Island development is located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and is slated to become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, spanning 400 hectares, and offering healthy F&B outlets, a beach club, a business centre, a sports centre, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, and specialised clinics.

Richard Russell, chief operations officer of Lead Development, the development management firm overseeing Jubail Island, said: “We are confident that buyers looking for a premier community in Abu Dhabi; providing unparalleled quality of lifestyle for discriminating residents, as well as outstanding and world-class home designs will find residential sanctuary on Jubail Island.”

He added that Ramon Esteve Estudio (REE) and EHAF Consulting Engineers have been appointed for the design assignment.

Architect Ramón Esteve added: “Currently we are developing new residential varieties with distinct and distinguishable adaptations; using wood, metal, and stone materials to create a diversity of residential ambiences integrated with the surrounding nature. We are excited to bring our recognised work to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.”

Jubail Island will also feature spacious outdoor areas, including parks, walking tracks, kayaking stations and cycling routes.

In December 2019, JIIC announced it had awarded an AED80 million infrastructure works contract for Jubail Island to Gulf Contractors Company (GCC).

The GCC contract scope comprised the construction of a 3km public loop road circling around Souk Al Jubail to provide road connectivity and access to the neighbouring villages, and the construction of 5km of internal roads in Marfaa Al Jubail.

Works also cover utility infrastructure development, including electricity, water, sewage, irrigation, telecom and gas networks, as well as street lighting.

Once completed, Jubail Island will be home to between 5,000 and 6,000 residents.