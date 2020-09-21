We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Construction
Mon 21 Sep 2020 11:44 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

Saudi mega projects in spotlight at construction summit

Representatives from Amaala, Neom and Diriyah Gate Development Authority are set to take part in the Leaders in Construction KSA Summit

Saudi mega projects in spotlight at construction summit

The Leaders KSA event will be split across two days starting on September 29 at 1:05pm (KSA time) and 2:05pm (Dubai time) and end on the following day at 2:35pm (KSA time) and 3:35pm (Dubai time).

Representatives from three of the biggest developments in the Middle East – Amaala, Neom and Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) – are set to take part in a panel discussion: ‘Looking at Saudi Arabia’s gigaprojects’, at our sister title Construction Week’s Leaders in Construction KSA Summit.

The event will take place on September 29 from 2pm (KSA time) and 3pm (Dubai time). The gigaprojects panel discussion will comprise Amaala’s head of business development, Stephen Cheesebrough, Neom’s chief projects officer, Brett Smythe, DGDA’s chief design & development officer Jonathan Timms, and Depa Interior’s director Abdoullah Albizreh.

The panel will discuss an array of topics including construction updates on each development, as well as how Depa has become involved in the fit-out works for the majority of Saudi Arabia’s most reputable projects.

The Leaders KSA event will be split across two days starting on September 29 at 1:05pm (KSA time) and 2:05pm (Dubai time) and end on the following day at 2:35pm (KSA time) and 3:35pm (Dubai time).

For your chance to hear from some of the biggest names in Saudi Arabia’s construction industry, then you can register here to be part of the debates.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest construction news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Staff writer

Read next

Nine reasons why the future of tourism looks bright in Sharjah

UAE construction sector set to contract in 2020 as coronavirus bites

How work on $5bn Heart of Europe accelerated during coronavirus lockdowns