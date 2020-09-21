Saudi mega projects in spotlight at construction summit

Representatives from three of the biggest developments in the Middle East – Amaala, Neom and Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) – are set to take part in a panel discussion: ‘Looking at Saudi Arabia’s gigaprojects’, at our sister title Construction Week’s Leaders in Construction KSA Summit.

The event will take place on September 29 from 2pm (KSA time) and 3pm (Dubai time). The gigaprojects panel discussion will comprise Amaala’s head of business development, Stephen Cheesebrough, Neom’s chief projects officer, Brett Smythe, DGDA’s chief design & development officer Jonathan Timms, and Depa Interior’s director Abdoullah Albizreh.

The panel will discuss an array of topics including construction updates on each development, as well as how Depa has become involved in the fit-out works for the majority of Saudi Arabia’s most reputable projects.

The Leaders KSA event will be split across two days starting on September 29 at 1:05pm (KSA time) and 2:05pm (Dubai time) and end on the following day at 2:35pm (KSA time) and 3:35pm (Dubai time).

For your chance to hear from some of the biggest names in Saudi Arabia’s construction industry, then you can register here to be part of the debates.