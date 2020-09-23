Coronavirus fails to halt progress at Saudi's Diriyah Gate mega project

As Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day, Arabian Business sits down with Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, to talk about one of the kingdom's most exciting project.

AB: How has the development been impacted by coronavirus?

JI: Our development is on time, on budget and on track to achieve the original targets set. We are in fact operating at an accelerated pace – all in spite of Covid-19. We at Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) have taken a proactive approach to mitigating the risk of economic fluctuations and ensuring adequate response measures are in place when facing adverse situations such as Covid-19, which has given us huge stability and strength in an uncertain time.

We are continuing to award contracts of various values to partners, and our pace of contract awarding is accelerating in line with the growth of the development. We haven’t lost any of the global hotel operators from their intention to build or operate within Diriyah.

DGDA is deeply invested in proper planning of the project, including prudent phasing that allows organic growth aligned with market capacity and absorption potential. Future proofing the different asset classes making up the project provides DGDA with flexibility and allows it to adjust to changing trends and consumer behaviour.

The fact that DGDA is heavily invested in the project also provides a stabilization factor that allows it to ride out downturns and emerge stronger and more resilient. Finally, complementing the project with smart investment structures and continuous risk management allows the Authority to hedge against future negative events.

AB: How can Diriyah lead the recovery of the tourism industry in Saudi?

JI: In Diriyah, home of the first Saudi state, we are creating the world’s largest cultural and heritage development, with the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif at its centre - we are confident in our ability to deliver a unique and versatile offering that does not exist elsewhere.

As the jewel of the kingdom, we are at the forefront of a number of collaborative projects in the country to lead recovery, working very closely with the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Media, Royal Court, and the other Giga projects, in addition to all internal and external stakeholders and several international travel and tourism bodies.

In addition to hosting the upcoming G20 summit in November this year, the Kingdom is on the eve of hosting the T20 Ministers Summit, a collective meeting of leading Tourism Ministers, which will help shape and set the travel and tourism agenda for the year to come. Putting the destination at the heart of future policy shaping for the sector emphasizes the spotlight being placed on the sector by Saudi Arabia.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority

AB: What can we expect from the development in the near/long-term?

JI: We have a huge amount of exciting news in our pipeline - DGDA is in the final stages of confirming the appointment of operators for its first 21 hotels, so we will be in a position to announce some of the hospitality brand names that will be entering the Kingdom very soon. Additionally, we will be opening up our UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif to tourists for the first time in Q4 of this year which represents a major tourism icon coming onto the world stage for people to experience and enjoy.

AB: Are there more plans to host international events at the project?

JI: We have drafted extensive plans regarding forthcoming international events at Diriyah, and look forward to hosting right across the spectrum of different segments including sports, music, entertainment, arts, culture, heritage, and fine dining. We will also have a special yet to be announced New Year's Eve celebration this year, in addition to regular forthcoming visiting events from Formula E, Diriyah Season (both produced by the Ministry of Sports), Diriyah Classic Car Event and Ubayyah, the Saudi Arabian Horse Festival – with these and more to come, Diriyah will be hosting hundreds if not thousands of events in the coming years. Today, the Kingdom’s 90th National Day, we are looking forward to a very special afternoon and evening of celebration and entertainment in Diriyah. Six different National Day events will be taking place in Diriyah - produced both by DGDA and external partners.

AB: When do you envisage a recovery in the country’s tourism sector?

JI: The prospects of a quick recovery for the Saudi tourism and culture sectors are established given the country's recent foray onto the world stage as an attractive travel and tourism destination. With its recent tourism E-Visa launch, the Saudi government has enacted a smart, staged strategy for opening up to tourists and becoming a cultural icon, and is investing heavily in the sector. Weighted allocation of capital towards infrastructure and giga-projects is a step in the right direction. This allows Saudi Arabia to benefit from recoveries in the aviation, hospitality and retail sectors, starting with its own huge domestic potential and continuing onto international interest, coupled together with a diverse landscape of attractions and activities suiting all ages, backgrounds, interests and budgets.

The launch of the E-Visa has helped in attracting the first flock of tourists, a trend that is expected to continue, and with Saudi Arabia further opening up, the world will explore the beauty of the Kingdom and experience the generosity and hospitality of Saudi people.

The continued scale of investment in growing the tourism offering in Saudi Arabia via the giga-projects illustrates the strong emphasis being placed on the sector by the Kingdom’s leaders. HRH The Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s Vision 2030 correctly estimated the opportunity for economic diversification, and digitalization, innovation, greater accessibility and societal changes are expected to continue shaping the sector into 2021.