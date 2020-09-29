UAE-based Eltizam launches 800TEK for home, office and retail maintenance

UAE-based Eltizam Asset Management Group has launched a new company aimed at providing tailored home, office and retail maintenance services – and has already secured over $19 million in contracts.

800TEK will use the Eltizam technology platforms to deliver services such as MEP maintenance, cleaning, handyman, civil works and sanitisation services, as well as in-house specialist services for the company’s existing client base including façade cleaning, generator maintenance, parking and camera management and leisure services including swimming pool and sports facilities management.

The company also offers commercial, residential, and retail fit-out project management delivered by its team of architects and civil engineers.

Chris Roberts, chief executive officer, Eltizam, said: “800TEK will bridge industry gaps and further expand Eltizam’s reach by providing an extensive range of specialized solutions to help individuals and companies from a B2C perspective manage their respective spaces and facilities smartly.”

Roberts revealed plans are already in place to increase the new company’s presence beyond the UAE.

“800TEK is now setting its sights on expanding across the region in the near future in line with our overall group business strategy,” he added.

Ala’a Al-Khraisha who has worked for Eltizam companies in a number of roles, has been appointed general manager for the new company.

He said: “Our highly trained and experienced teams of specialists are fully capable of delivering certified services that comply with international quality, health, safety and environmental standards. We assure our customers of outstanding services delivered according to the best industry practices and the criteria set by renowned global industry associations.”

