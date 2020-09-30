Saudi giga project developers insist: 'We're not rivals'

Developers behind Saudi Arabia's multi-billion dollar giga projects have insisted they are not rivals and are working together to transform the kingdom.

Denying there is competition to create the best project in the kingdom, the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) even encourages them to work together whenever possible, the developers said.

Inside Saudi Arabia's $810bn tourism transformation New mega tourism projects will occupy an area in excess of 64,634 sq km over the next decade

"We all have the same responsibilities in terms of delivering on Vision 2030. We are very much encouraged to collaborate by our parent company, the PIF," said Stephen Cheesebrough, executive director of business development at Amaala, a massive project focused on wellbeing and health.

"I think all of the projects taking place in the kingdom are very complimentary and play a key role in bringing Vision 2030 to life," said Cheesebrough.

"All the projects are exciting and naturally different and I haven't noticed any competition rather that we are aligned on what is best for the kingdom," added Jonathan Timms, chief design officer at Diriyah Gate Development Authority which features a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Having a variety of giga projects will also attract more tourists to Saudi Arabia, he said, adding: "The sum of the amazing projects is going to make a really compelling destination for any tourist whatever their desire is."

Representatives were speaking during a panel discussion on the future of the megaprojects during Construction Week's virtual conference entitled Leaders in Construction KSA.

Tourists could visit the kingdom to experience one mega project but end up visiting the others, the panel heard.

"We will have conventions and what we feel is that will actually support other giga project's initiatives. Tourists will come to Neom for medical tourism or conventions and will be able to experience the benefits of going to the other giga projects as well," said Brett Smythe chief projects officer at Neom, which will be home and workplace for over a million citizens.

The conference took place as massive investment in mega tourism projects to the tune of $810 billion is expected to transform Saudi Arabia.

According to research conducted by the Middle East and North Africa Leisure Attractions Council (MENALAC), the leisure and entertainment industry council, new mega tourism projects will occupy an area in excess of 64,634 sq km, with the country's PIF and Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) leading the transformation.

Already, Saudi Arabia has taken big strides to attract overseas tourists, such as the launch of a tourist visa last year, and by hosting a series of high-profile.

The conference took place as massive investment in mega tourism projects to the tune of $810 billion is expected to transform Saudi Arabia.

According to research conducted by the Middle East and North Africa Leisure Attractions Council (MENALAC), the leisure and entertainment industry council, new mega tourism projects will occupy an area in excess of 64,634 sq km, with the country's PIF and Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) leading the transformation.

Already, Saudi Arabia has taken big strides to attract overseas tourists, such as the launch of a tourist visa last year, and by hosting a series of high-profile sporting events such as Formula E, world heavyweight boxing and top European football matches.

The $500 billion Neom leads the list of the mega projects and once completed, will deliver a futuristic mega sustainable city. To be launched on the Red Sea from 2025, it is the largest and most ambitious smart city on the kingdom’s books and in the world. The futuristic fully-digitised city is slated to contribute $100 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030.

Located in the northern region with an area of 3,800 sq km, the Amaala project was launched in September 2018 and is on track to meet its 2028 completion date. It features a total of 2,525 hotel keys and 1,496 residential units and will target ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs).

Amaala is set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nature Reserve across three communities - Triple Bay, The Island, and The Coastal Development - which will represent three different sets of experiences for visitors.

As part of Saudi’s Vision 2030, seven square kilometres of Diriyah, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh city centre, will be transformed into one of the kingdom’s most prominent tourism destinations, as well as a hub for culture and heritage, hospitality, retail and education.

Diriyah Gate will include more than 20 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a retail heart and over 100 restaurants. The project includes a series of outdoor plazas as well as a 3km escarpment walk offering views across the historic Wadi Hanifah.

It is hoped the destination will become home to a population of 100,000 and attract 25 million visitors annually.

For more on the discussion or to hear from some of the biggest names in Saudi Arabia’s construction industry during Day 2 of Construction Week’s Leaders in Construction KSA Virtual Summit, you can register here.​