Saudi mega tourism project Amaala awards construction contract

Amaala, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s north western coast, has awarded Tamimi Global Co (TAFGA) the design and build contract for the construction of the first stage of its Construction Village.

The Saudi-based company's contract also includes the second and third stages of civil and infrastructure works for the village.

Video: The mega projects set to redefine Saudi Arabia's tourism offering Massive investment in mega tourism projects to the tune of $810 billion is expected to transform Saudi Arabia as one of the largest leisure tourism industries in the world over the next decade.

A part of Tamimi Group, founded by Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, TAFGA will build a village for 15,552 workers upon completion, with each stage addressing the needs of 5,184 future residents.

Amaala CEO Nicholas Naples said: “Amaala will set the standard in sustainable, community living, and this has to start with our construction workforce quarters. Providing world-class accommodations to suit a variety of staffing grades and needs, the Construction Village will aid in attracting, retaining, and training the best in global talent.

“We are committed to an operational zero-carbon footprint as our goal and through our partnership with Tamimi Group, we will define a new standard of excellence for sustainable workforce accommodation, addressing the diverse needs of all construction staff, while creating a community feel, enhancing both the welfare and quality of life.”

Amaala CEO Nicholas Naples

The development of the Construction Village will employ off-site fabrication and modular construction techniques, thereby reducing environmental impact of both fabrication and installation of the village, he added.

Sheikh Tariq Al-Tamimi, chairman of Tamimi Group of Companies, said: “Tamimi Group aims not only to meet the high sustainability and environmental requirements, but to exceed expectations by providing a state-of-the-art living facility unlike any other.”

Amaala is an ultra-luxury destination that focuses on transformative personal journeys inspired by wellness, arts, culture, and the purity of the Red Sea.

Set in the Prince Mohammad bin Salman Natural Reserve across three unique communities, the 4,155 sq km year-round destination will include 2,800 hotel keys and more than 900 residential villas, apartments and estate homes, alongside 200 high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

Amaala is poised to act as a catalyst in the evolution of tourism in Saudi Arabia

Amaala’s trio of communities – Triple Bay, The Coastal Development and The Island – will represent three different sets of experiences for visitors.

Triple Bay will offer a fully holistic wellness retreat, state-of-the-art diagnostic medical facilities and authentic treatments designed to incorporate elements from the local environment. It will also be home to a sports and entertainment community.

The Coastal Development aims to become the defining hub of contemporary art in the Middle East, playing host to a programme of events from the global arts and cultural calendar while The Island will be the home of an exclusive art community, set amid an Arabian botanical garden complemented by a collection of sculptural pieces.

Amaala is one of a number of tourism-related mega projects being built in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom aims to become a major player on the global stage.

Massive investment to the tune of $810 billion is expected to transform Saudi Arabia as one of the largest leisure tourism industries in the world over the next decade.

According to research conducted by the Middle East and North Africa Leisure Attractions Council (MENALAC), the leisure and entertainment industry council, new mega tourism projects will occupy an area in excess of 64,634 sq km, with the country's Public Investment Fund and Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) leading the transformation.

Already, Saudi Arabia has taken big strides to attract overseas tourists, such as the launch of a tourist visa last year, and by hosting a series of high-profile sporting events such as Formula E, world heavyweight boxing and top European football matches.