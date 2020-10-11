We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Construction
Sun 11 Oct 2020 12:50 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

Damac awards $49m construction contract for Business Bay development

Trans Emirates Contracting to build 26-storey Zada tower

Damac awards $49m construction contract for Business Bay development

Zada offers amenities such as a swimming pool, a children’s playground and a fitness centre, among others.

Damac Properties has awarded a AED181 million ($49m) deal to Trans Emirates Contracting LLC for the construction of Zada, a 26-storey building in Dubai’s Business Bay.

According to the Dubai Land Department, August saw an 11.3 percent increase in sales compared to the same month last year, recording AED 4.72 billion in sales.

Damac to turn focus away from tall towers, says chairman Hussain Sajwani

Dubai-based developer set to focus on villas and properties up to 15 storeys going forward

Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president, Damac, said it was against the backdrop of this confidence that has seen the company press ahead with existing projects, despite the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a strong business model and infrastructure that enables Damac to grow, develop, and advance, despite any challenges we may face. This is a reflection of our organisational capacity to continue our progressive journey,” he said.

“The new contract with Trans Emirates Contracting confirms the extent of our focus on cooperating with only the best contractors to develop our projects while adhering to the highest quality standards, and our Zada project is a reaffirmation of our success in the luxury real estate development sector.”

Zada offers amenities such as a swimming pool, a children’s playground and a fitness centre, among others.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest construction news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Staff writer

Read next

Video: Back in Business: Middle East's construction sector

Burj Khalifa interior design firm says owed $22m by troubled Arabtec

Video: Arabtec - the projects that created a construction giant