Abu Dhabi's $1.3bn Jubail Island ahead of schedule for delivery, says developer

Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) on Wednesday confirmed that its flagship project – the AED5 billion ($1.3 billion) Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi, is on track for delivery ahead of schedule.

It said the master planning and architectural services for the mixed-use Town Centre, awarded to DLR Group, is well underway.

The AED750 million mixed-use part of the development, covers one million square feet and includes a range of apartments, retail establishments and an office park with separate office buildings.

Home construction is on schedule to start in the first quarter of 2021 with completion slated for 2023, the developer said in September, without giving an update.

Poised to become Jubail Island’s main commercial and cosmopolitan hub, the Town Centre will also include a community centre, F&B and retail outlets, a family entertainment centre, a worship centre, a clinic, a supermarket, a business centre, and nurseries.

Speaking on the project update, Mounir Haidar, managing director of JIIC, said: “Jubail Island is well ahead of schedule at this stage in delivering quality homes, serviced plots, and best-in-class amenities to include a marina complex, sports centre, beach club, and all necessary amenities to a community that loves living in harmony with nature while also enjoying the luxurious offerings this development provides.”

Since the launch of Jubail Island in April 2019, JIIC has awarded contracts valued at over AED400 million. Most works are well underway, including a new highway interchange to the development on Sheikh Khalifa Highway (E-12), enabling and marine works for phase 1, and infrastructure works to construct internal roads, electricity, water, sewage, irrigation, telecom and gas networks for several residential villages.

Located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, the project will span 400 hectares, offering plots and villas for sale in proximity to downtown Abu Dhabi, as well as wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of facilities, including a beach club, a business centre, a sports centre, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, specialised clinics and other commercial establishments.