Damac chairman issues plea to rivals as he expects another challenging year in 2021

One of Dubai’s largest developers has said 2021 would be another challenging year for the sector and warned against the risk of companies “dumping” property in a market already grappling with excess inventory.

“I hope the big developers don’t start dumping supply just because they can sell another few hundred villas or apartments,” Damac Properties chairman Hussain Sajwani said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“We very strongly believe that next year will be a challenging year.”

Damac’s chairman has been advocating for a moratorium on construction in Dubai, the Middle East’s tourism and financial hub, where a property glut has driven home prices down by more than 30 percent since 2014.

The government was forced to set up a committee to manage supply and demand as some of the city’s largest developers continued to build.

Now, it seems many are coming around to accept the need to halt new building. After resisting calls to stop, the head of Dubai’s biggest developer Emaar Properties, Mohamed Alabbar, earlier this month said his company had paused all new construction temporarily.

Measures to curb the spread of coronavirus “have forced everybody to stop no matter if they like it or not,” Sajwani (pictured above) said. “Everybody realises there is too much oversupply.”

Damac won’t be bringing new product to the market, Sajwani said. “We have no intention of expanding because the situation still doesn’t look rosy at all going forward.”

Last month, Sajwani said Damac Properties is pinning hopes on next year's Expo event to reinvigorate the real estate market after his company posted losses of AED931 million for the first nine months of 2020.

This compared to a net profit of AED133 million for the same period last year. The developer said total revenue rose to AED3.7 billion vs AED2.8 billion in the first nine months of last year while booked sales for the period stood at AED1.6 billion, down on the AED2.4 billion posted for the similar period last year.

Profit continues to be adversely impacted due to provisions created in light of prevalent market conditions, the developer added.

Damac said it delivered 1,870 in first nine months of the year in Akoya and Business Bay developments.