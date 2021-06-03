Dubai's Deyaar approves $136m settlement offer over land deal dispute

Dubai-based developer Deyaar said on Thursday that its board has approved in principle a settlement offer of AED500 million ($136 million) from Limitless over a land deal dispute.

The company said in a statement that its board agreed on the settlement, taking into account that any proposed land have the necessary infrastructure and master plan approvals from the relevant authorities, and that such land are to be valued by independent external valuers appointed jointly by the two parties.

Dubai's Deyaar claims final court victory over Limitless in land deal dispute Court of Cassation upholds previous rulings to terminate all sale and purchase agreements of lands under dispute

Once the draft settlement is finalised, the settlement will be presented to shareholders for discussion and approval, Deyaar added.

The final draft of the settlement is expected to be ready in the next few months.

Deyaar also said it has formed a committee to work on the settlement draft in a way that secures the rights of the company and its shareholders.

Once the final draft of the settlement is ready, the company said it will submit a request to the Securities and Commodities Authority to hold a general assembly meeting to present the settlement to the shareholders.

Deyaar says flagship Midtown project in Dubai to be completed ahead of schedule Developer says construction work is progressing well, intends to complete the project in December 2022

In the event of obtaining the approval of the shareholders on the final draft, the company said it will "close a chapter involving one of the most important cases which remained in courts for a very long time".

Deyaar added that the acquisition of land will contribute to the expansion of its property portfolio and will enable it to study developing quality projects on such land, in a way that will add value to real estate scene in Dubai.

In December 2019, the company announced that it had obtained a final court ruling in its favour, obligating Limitless to pay the original claim amount of approximately AED412 million to Deyaar, in addition to the compensation amount of approximately AED61 million and the legal interest of 9 percent on the amount of the claim in addition to the fees and expenses.