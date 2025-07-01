When is the next 2025 UAE holiday?

People in the UAE enjoyed a long weekend break as workers in the public and private sectors were given a holiday to mark Islamic New Year on Friday, June 27.

It followed a short time after an extended holiday for Eid Al Adha, earlier in June.

There are more official public holidays to come, however, with planned breaks to mark:

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

UAE National Day

The United Arab Emirates Cabinet issued Resolution No. 27 of 2024, which details public holidays for both sectors in 2025. Image: Shutterstock

Next UAE holiday dates

The next date to mark in calendars for a holiday in the UAE is the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The break is expected to fall on Friday, September 5, creating a three-day long weekend for residents.

The date corresponds to Rabi’ Al Awwal 12 in the Islamic calendar, though it may change depending on whether Islamic months contain 29 or 30 days.

Image: Shutterstock

UAE National Day

The dates for United Arab Emirates National Day are set, meaning they do not change depending on the sighting of the moon or changes due to the Islamic calendar.

This year there will be two days of holiday to mark the occasion on:

Tuesday, December 2

Wednesday, December 3

Residents can expect official announcements regarding specific dates for holidays as the year progresses.