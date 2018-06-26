Saudi Arabia dispatches first relief planes to Yemen

Two relief planes were dispatched on Tuesday by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre carrying food and shelter materials to Aden, Yemen, in preparation for transporting them to Hodeidah province.
This is the first Saudi airlift to the Yemeni people, state news agency WAM reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency.
It quoted Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, advisor at the Saudi Royal Court and general supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, as saying that the relief bridge aims to help people living in the areas most affected by conflict in Yemen.
The two planes carry 70 tons of food and relief assistance items targeting the most affected families in the province, accompanied by a specialist team from the centre to monitor and supervise the distribution of aid.
