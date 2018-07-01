Ras Al Khaimah mourns passing of Sheikh Hamad Al Qasimi

An official mourning was declared in Ras al-Khaimah for three days beginning Monday, July 2

Ras Al Khaimah’s Rulers Court has announced the death of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

In a statement, the Ruler's Court expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and members of Al Qasimi family.

Funeral prayer will be performed on Monday morning at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras al-Khaimah, the body will be taken afterwards to be buried at Al Qawasim cemetery.

An official mourning was declared in Ras al-Khaimah for three days beginning Monday, July 2.