UAE issues warning about promoting fundraising online

Fundraising through illegal channels is a cybercrime and offenders risk facing possible prison time and a AED500,000 fine

UAE residents should be cautious of individuals or entities promoting the raising of donations online or on social media, according to attorney general Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi.

Fundraising should only be conducted through legal channels, and is considered a cybercrime otherwise, he said.

''The Attorney General's Federal Bureau of Investigation has monitored some cases in this respect and referred them to the Anti-cyber Crimes Public Prosecution for investigation,'' Dr Al Shamsi said.

He added that the crime may lead to deception and the funding of terrorist activities.

''The phenomenon harms the UAE whose humanitarian organisations set a good example of humanitarian and charitable work through legal channels,'' he said.

Cybercrime offenders risk facing prison time of up to three years and a fine as high as AED500,000 ($136,130), according to federal law.