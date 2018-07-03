Kuwaiti actor hospitalised following 'excessive' energy drink consumption

Twenty-one-year-old Al Ali, who followed his father’s footsteps in pursuing an acting career, was taken to the intensive care unit at Amiri Hospital this week.

Energy drinks are generally linked to irregular heart rate, agitation, gastrointestinal upset, chest pain and insomnia among other conditions

The son of Kuwaiti actor and comedian Tareq Al Ali, Sultan Al Ali has been hospitalised in Kuwait City due to an unspecified health problem believed to have stemmed from extreme consumption of energy drinks.

Al Ali senior urged young people to "avoid" energy drinks, which are generally linked to tachycardia, or fast heart rate, agitation, gastrointestinal upset, chest pain and insomnia.

“Sultan previously fell ill due to his food style and excessive consumption of energy drinks. I advise our young people to avoid energy drinks because of their harm. Those who seek energy should know it comes through having enough rest, making a good efforts and exercising,” he told local newspaper Al Rai.

He added on Monday that his son has left the ICU and is now in good health while being monitored at Royal Hospital.

