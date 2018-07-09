AED1,000 fine for staring at traffic accidents in Abu Dhabi

New penalty after ambulance and police patrols were hindered by a large number of rubberneckers, who delayed attendance to nine injured victims

Abu Dhabi Police have warned drivers against rubbernecking at accident scenes to avoid an AED1,000 traffic fine following an accident that saw nine people injured.

The accident in a residential area on the Dubai - Al Ain Road took place after a speeding vehicle crashed into a car parked on the side of the road.

However, ambulance and police patrols were hindered by a large number of rubberneckers, who delayed attendance to the injured.

“Rubbernecking is considered as an uncivilised type of behavior that can endanger the lives of other road users. Motorists should not slow down to watch traffic accidents, as doing so can cause further traffic congestion and prevent ambulances from arriving at the scene on time,” said Colonel Ahmad Al Zuwaidi, director of traffic in Al Ain.

While a fine for rubbernecking was initially implemented in 2017, an updated traffic law has introduced the AED1,000 fine.