Dubai resident's FIFA World Cup video goes viral

A comedy video portraying the different nationalities of football fans made by a Dubai resident has been a viral hit on social media this summer.

Titled ‘Who will win the World Cup?’ the video by 30-year-old Syrian national Shadi Tohme – better known as Mad Shadz - sees him imitate eight different nationalities including Indian, German and Egyptian, as he runs through his observations of the tournament from varying perspectives.

So far it has been viewed over 500,000 times on his Facebook page as well as being shared on other social media platforms and the WhatsApp messaging service. Hollywood actress Sharon Stone even tweeted his video with the message: “World Cup! @FIFAWorldCup predictions”.

Tohme, who moved to Dubai from Abu Dhabi in 2013, where he lived for 19 years, quit his full-time job with Microsoft in 2016 to pursue acting and comedy. He also hosts events, collaborates with brands and holds public events. His videos have amassed over 100 million views.

Speaking to Arabian Business, Tohme said his ability to mimic accents stemmed from growing up in the UAE.

“You have people from all over the world here which is so inspiring for the kind of work I do. I’m the type of person who notices every slight detail in people or situations so it started off with me doing impressions of friends, family, teachers and public figures," he said.

"I felt very passionate about making people smile, laugh or just feel better and I noticed that they mostly enjoyed the accents skits so I focused on them, even though I really love all forms of acting, not just with accents.”

Tohme said he was pleased with the success of his World Cup video - and more importantly the chance to make people laugh.

“I wouldn’t say surprised [about its success] because this isn’t my first viral video but I’m definitely really happy about the results. It’s more than about getting views, it’s about making the world a better place, even if it’s just through a smile," he said.

Of his predictions for the final games he commented: “I’m usually with Italy so this time I’m on the sidelines. I think it’ll be England and Belgium in the final and it’s tough to say who’ll win but I’m guessing Belgium.”