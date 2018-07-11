English football fans warned to respect UAE's laws

England fans react as they watch the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Sweden and England on a big screen in Millennium Sqaure in Leeds, northern England on July 7, 2018.

Warning comes after a widely shared video showed a Three Lions' fan celebrating the team's victory over Colombia indecently

The UK’s embassy in Abu Dhabi is warning its residents in the country to respect local laws and customs as thousands of its citizens take to venues across the country to watch the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

“We at the British embassy in the UAE have been enjoying this year’s World Cup, particularly the fantastic run that the England team are enjoying,” the statement said. “Wherever you’re enjoying the football, ensure that you are aware of and respecting the local laws and customs.”

The post included a link to the Foreign Office website with information about the UAE’s laws and customs.

The warning comes after videos were circulated which appear to show a British national celebrating the Three Lions’ win over quarter-final win over Colombia by dancing, naked, in a Dubai venue while holding an alcoholic beverage in his hand.

According to local media, Dubai Police are investigating the incident.

“Such kinds of acts are against the law here in the UAE,” Gulf News quoted Brigadier Abdul Raheem bin Shafee, director of Al Barsha Police Station, as saying. “It is [a] public indecency act by the man.

“We are investigating the incident and will identify the man and the one who recorded the video and circulated it online,” he added. “He should know the laws in the country.”

A British newspaper reported that the man depicted in the video has fled the UAE to avoid prosecution.

England faces Croatia tonight in a semi-final match in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, with the winner facing France in Sunday’s final.