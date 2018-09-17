Two killed, five injured in Dubai road accident

A man and a woman were killed when the minibus they were travelling in crashed at Sheikh Rashid Street, close to the Garhoud Tunnel.
Five others travelling in the same vehicle - four women and a man - suffered minor injuries in the accident this morning, and were taken to Rashid Hospital in Dubai.
Dubai Police said the minibus suffered a tyre blowout which caused the vehicle to collide with a cement barrier and lighting pole on the roadside.
Brigadier General Ali Ghanem warned drivers in the emirate to maintain their vehicles, especially with regard to tyres due to the seriousness of accidents caused by blowouts.
