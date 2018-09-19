Humpback whale discovered dead on Saudi beach

Local officials say whales often become lost or face accidents in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf

A dead humpback whale has been discovered on a beach in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

According to the Asharq al-Awsat news outlet, the whale, which was founded onshore of the al-Qahmah Center Beach, was first spotted five kilometres at sea.

The news outlet added that a committee made up of officials from Saudi Arabia’s border guards and fisheries and municipality officers has been formed to bury the dead whale approximately 10 kilometres from the beach.

Once the whale’s remains decompose, authorities are planning to display its skeleton in a local museum.

Local officials quoted by the news outlet said that humpback whales often enter the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf by swimming alongside large ships and oil tankers, but often become lost and suffocate because of the weather or are killed in accidents with ships.

In October 2017, a highly-endangered female humpback whale and small calf were sighted one kilometre off the coast of Dubai, the first confirmed live record of the species in the Arabian Gulf.