Saudi Arabia extends National Day holiday

Employees throughout the kingdom will be given an additional day off on Monday, September 24

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered a one-day extension to the kingdom’s National Day break, meaning that Monday will also be considered an off day for workers, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

National Day, which is celebrated every year on September 23, marks the date in 1932 in which King Abdulaziz changed the name of the various territories he’d unified to his family name, the House of Saud.

In a National Day speech, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised the kingdom’s achievements under the reign of King Salman, and highlighted his belief that the kingdom will remain steadfast as it promotes the principles of moderate Islam and works to achieve the goals set forth in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The occasion will be marked with fireworks in Riyadh and other Saudi cities. According to Arab News, more than 900,000 fireworks will be used at 58 locations across the kingdom.

Additionally, local news in Saudi Arabia has reported that vendors and retailers were selling Saudi-themed flags and banners to mark the occasion, and that many motorists – particularly young motorcyclists – had planned drives through prominent thoroughfares of many Saudi cities.