Local media report that six children are among the dead in blaze in UAE capital

Eight Emiratis were killed in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning following a house fire.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the villa in Baniyas in Abu Dhabi, according to local media reports, claiming the lives of eight family members.

Arabic daily Al Bayan newspaper reported that the dead included six children and two women.

