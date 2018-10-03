Worker dies in Saudi petrochemical fire

The fire at Saudi Arabia's National Petrochemical Industrial Company (NATPET) was caused by technical factors related to the industrial processes

A worker has died while 11 others were injured during a fire at a factory belonging to Saudi Arabia’s National Petrochemical Industrial Company (NATPET) in the Yanbu province on the Red Sea.

The blaze began at 5:40pm on Tuesday afternoon and is now under control, spokesman Abdul Rahman Abdul Qader of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu told Al-ekhbariya TV today.

He said an initial assessment of the incident showed the fire was caused by “technical factors related to the industrial processes.

Abdul Qader explained that the environmental monitoring and protection teams of the Royal Commission were now revising air quality in the residential and industrial areas, adding that readings in the first and sixth stations were standard.

The area’s industrial accident control teams had rushed to the site of the fire in record time, he said.