Aon names 'Best Employers in the Middle East'

Global professional services firm Aon named Jumeirah, DHL Express, McDonalds UAE, Novartis Pharma and Union Coop among the winners of its Best Employers Middle East study for 2018.

Brand View: The companies named by Aon were found to excel in employee engagement, leading to improved business performance

Global professional services firm Aon named Jumeirah, DHL Express, McDonalds UAE, Novartis Pharma and Union Coop among the winners of its Best Employers Middle East study for 2018.

The winners – which also include InterContinentail Hotel Group, Marriott International, Sodexo Benefits&Rewards Services and Turkish Airlines – were found to excel in a number of indices such as organisational agility, engaging leadership and talent focus.

The winners were also found to excel in employee engagement, with average scores of 84 percent compared to the market average of 67 percent.

Additionally, Aon’s ‘best employers’ were found to have 3.5 times lower attrition rates and ranked 24 percentage points higher than the general market when it came to retaining talent, and reported 50 percent higher total shareholder return than the market average, reflecting the enormous impact of a highly engaged workforce on overall business performance.

“Stronger employee engagement provides the unique opportunity to significantly contribute towards the digital transformation of organisations. Our Best Employers Study not only serves as a credible benchmark to effectively measure and track employee engagement, but we also provide the expertise to delve deeper into the results and help organisations maximise this data for success,” said Christopher Page, CEO for talent, rewards and performance at Aon Middle East and Africa.

“Through increased visibility, organisations can implement a continuous feedback loop that will allow them to establish continued dialogue with their employees and futureproof their business against impending talent deficits.

"After all, the research proves that organisations with a more engaged, agile culture outperform others across business-critical areas including profit, talent retention and sales growth.”

The Aon Best Employers in the Middle East for 2018 are:

DHL Express - Best Employer in the Middle East (Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

InterContinental Hotels Group - Best Employer Middle East (Global Program)

Jumeirah Group - Best Employer UAE

Marriott International - Best Employer Middle East (Global Program)

McDonalds UAE - Best Employer UAE

Novartis Pharma - Best Employer Algeria

Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services - Best Employer Middle East (Global Program)

Turkish Airlines - Best Employer Middle East (Global Program)

Union Coop - Best Employer UAE

The Aon Best Employers Honourable Mentions in the Middle East for 2018 are:

Signify (Formerly Philips Lighting) - Honourable Mention for Engaging Generation Y

Westcon-Comstor - Honourable Mention for Engaging Leadership

Brand View allows our business partners to share content with Arabian Business readers.

The content is supplied by Arabian Business Brand View Partners.