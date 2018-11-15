Dubai set to host Interpol summit for first time

Delegates will identify the most important challenges, explore the future role of technology and artificial intelligence in the fight against terrorism and organised crime.

Dubai will play host to the 87th International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) General Assembly 2018 from Sunday.

Held for the first time in the UAE, the Interpol General Assembly runs until Wednesday and will bring together officials of public security departments and global experts to discuss vital safety and security issues.

Delegates will identify the most important challenges, explore the future role of technology and artificial intelligence in the fight against terrorism and organised crime and discuss ways to enhance cooperation to make the world a safer place.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said Dubai Police is keen to host international events such as the Interpol General Assembly that bring together police leaders and security experts from across the world to discuss security challenges and unite global efforts to combat transnational organised crime.

He noted that with the rapid development of knowledge, science and technology, the security landscape is evolving rapidly and becoming more complex and globalised.

The event comes at a time when Dubai Police is implementing AI technologies across its services. Dubai Police’s Artificial Intelligence Strategic Plan seeks to anticipate future challenges, potential threats and crime trends.

“For the past few years, we have worked closely with local, regional and international police forces on various initiatives ranging from capacity building to drug seizure and prevention of crimes,” he said.