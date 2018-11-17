December 2-3 announced as UAE National Day holiday

UAE Cabinet has announced the National Day holiday entitlement for public and private sector workers
Sunday December 2 and Monday December 3 will be a public holiday for workers to mark the 47th anniversary of the UAE National Day.
By Sam Bridge
Sat 17 Nov 2018 01:48 AM

The UAE Cabinet has announced the National Day holiday entitlement for public and private sector workers.

State news agency WAM carried a statement says that Sunday December 2 and Monday December 3 will be a public holiday for workers to mark the 47th anniversary of the UAE National Day.

Work for both government and private sectors will resume on Tuesday December 4, the statement added.

