Seven sailors rescued after ship capsizes off Dubai coast

Two of the sailors had fallen into the sea after the ship capsized.

Rescue mission hailed as ship grounds and capsizes in bad weather conditions at Deira Island

Seven sailors were rescued after their ship grounded and capsized in the waterfront area of Deira Island in Dubai.

Dubai Police said in a statement that despite bad weather conditions, high sea waves and total darkness, teams of Dubai marine rescue and the Port Police Station carried out the successful rescue mission.

Colonel Saeed Al-Madhani, acting director of the Port Police Station, said: “Although it wasn’t equipped with advanced GPS systems, rescue teams were able to locate the ship and rescued five crew members, and they were also able to rescue another after he had been pulled away by strong waves.

"Meanwhile, they rescued the remaining crewmember with a broken leg of the nearby breakwater area,” he added.