Where to see UAE National Day fireworks in Dubai

Dubai is set to put on a 'stunning display' of activity to honour the 47th edition of the UAE National Day

Dubai has unveiled its plans to celebrate the 47th edition of the UAE National Day this weekend.

From special concerts, mall shows, city attractions and fireworks to promotions and traditional entertainment across the emirate, Dubai is set to put on a "stunning display" of activity to honour the UAE milestone, state news agency WAM reported.

Residents and visitors to Dubai will be able to witness special fireworks events taking place across the city.

The skies above The Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence, Al Seef and La Mer will glow as fireworks take place at 8pm (The Beach), 8:30pm (Al Seef) and 9pm (La Mer) consecutively on December 1 and 2.

Dubai Festival City Mall will also be celebrating with fireworks at 8pm and 10pm on December 2, as part of its IMAGINE show.

Also on December 2, Burj Khalifa will showcase a customised LED show in sync with dancing water at the Dubai Fountain, choreographed to the UAE national anthem at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm while Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation will present live Poetry Nights at Burj Park.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, said: "This National Day, we want everyone – from Emiratis to Dubai’s residents and visitors – to embrace this momentous occasion.

"We are delighted to announce a vast array of activities taking place all over the city to mark the festivities, and are grateful to our citywide strategic partners that have really pulled out all the stops to ensure that everyone gets to celebrate this great nation.

"With a host of events and celebrations taking place across Dubai, we anticipate a lot of footfall over the National Day weekend and encourage visitors to get to the venues as early as possible to really maximise their experience."