Five Palm Jumeirah lends helping hand for heart operations in India

FIVE Palm Jumeirah has helped 201 underprivileged children in India through its Project Udaan, which aims to save a life every other day.

In India, FIVE Palm Jumeirah has teamed up with its partners, the Diya India Foundation, for the third annual Children’s Heart Day, its 200th operation.

Launched in 2017, Project Udaan – which means ‘flight’ in Urdu – funds critical heart operations for children born with congenital heart defects whose parents could otherwise not afford the necessary operation.

“We are really proud to have contributed to saving over 200 lives through Project Udaan,” said Mashenka Anand, Co-Founder of Project Udaan. “I believe it is our duty to give back to those who cannot take care of themselves.”

“Giving without any expectation of a return is the essence of our work at FIVE, including service to our guests, colleagues as well as the charities we support. It is an honour to be a part in this worthy initiative and we look forward to continuing this success together to save even more lives,” said Jaydeep Anand, COO of FIVE Hotel FZCO.

According to doctors, eight of every 1,000 births have a congenital heart disease and half of them require heart surgery within the first few months after birth.

“We work with a lot of families who could not otherwise afford such life-saving surgeries and it is a pleasure to be able to work with FIVE team to make an incredible difference,” said Dr. Raja Joshi, Chairman Department of Pediatric Cardiac Sciences at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.