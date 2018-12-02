Abu Dhabi Police launches tourist guide to UAE's customs and law

Abu Dhabi Police will also step up its presence of tourism police patrols in major areas and promote the tourism security in the emirate.

My Tourism is Safe campaign, which runs until the end of the year, will see officials in Abu Dhabi distribute printed guides in English, French, Chinese and Urdu that explain current laws and regulations

Abu Dhabi Police has launched a new tourism campaign for the capital that aims to raise awareness about the UAE’s laws, customs and traditions.

The 'Seyahati Aaminah', or 'My Tourism is Safe', campaign, which runs until the end of the year, will see officials in Abu Dhabi distribute printed guides in English, French, Chinese and Urdu that explain current laws and regulations.

The guides will also include emergency numbers, cultural destinations and tourism resorts, along with guidelines for enjoying the UAE’s beaches, said Colonel Imran Ahmed Al Mazroui, director of Criminal Investigations Department of the Criminal Security Sector.

Abu Dhabi Police will also step up its presence of tourism police patrols in major areas and promote the tourism security in the emirate.

Al Mazrouei urged tourists to follow the country’s laws and regulations, respect local traditions, avoid incorrect behaviour, and respect the feelings of families during their stay in the UAE.

The Aman Phone Service (8002626) can receive information and reports 24-hours a day through a high-tech system and an advanced database, which will enable security teams to respond immediately.