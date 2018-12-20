UK Navy warship makes record narcotics bust in the Gulf

Britain's Royal Navy said Thursday it had seized ten tonnes of hash worth tens of millions of pounds, in a record bust in the Gulf.
A destroyer on operations intercepted two boats carrying the haul of drugs during a 48-hour window "on a notorious drug smuggling route known as the Hash Highway", according to the navy.
The seizure by HMS Dragon was the largest ever by a multi-national policing operation targeting Gulf waters and had a street value of £75 million ($95 million), it added.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said it represented "a significant dent in the pockets of criminals who seek to put these drugs onto our streets".
"The global narcotics network is a scourge that we are absolutely committed to tackling, as part of our commitment to security in the Gulf and across the world," he added.
