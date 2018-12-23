Dubai Police arrest armoured car robbers in less than 24 hours

One of the suspects was an employee of the cash transportation company and made off with the money when his colleagues got off work

Dubai Police nabbed a gang of thieves less than 24 hours after they stole AED 4 million from an armoured vehicle, according to police.

During the operation – which police named “Operation Perfidy” – officers managed to recover the money and apprehended four suspects, one of whom was an employee of the money transport firm.

According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, the director of the criminal investigation department of Dubai Police, police officials formed a task force immediately after being notified that an armoured truck transporting AED 20 million was robbed in Dubai’s Rashidiyah area.

Police did not say when the robbery occurred.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that there were three employees of the firm in the vehicle, one of who fled with the money when the other two got off work.

“Using latest techniques and artificial intelligence, the criminal data analysis centre provided vital information to our field teams on the gang’s whereabouts and identified their plan of disposing the stolen money,” he was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

After identifying a fourth suspect who was storing the stolen funds, police moved to apprehend the four men and recover the money.