Abu Dhabi police investigate the killing of four kittens

A fifth cat reportedly survived after being thrown from the balcony of an apartment in the capital

Abu Dhabi police have reportedly opened an investigation after four kittens were thrown to their death from the third floor of a building in the capital, according to Al Bayan newspaper.

The case follows a complaint filed by Yanni, a recently established animal welfare group, which learned of the incident and said called it a violation of the UAE’s animal protection laws.

According to Al Bayan, a resident of a flat on Al Najda Street in Abu Dhabi threw the five kittens from the balcony of his third floor apartment in full view of a number of witnesses. The newspaper also reported that the man blamed his son, who suffers from autism.

Four of the cats reportedly died in the impact, one of which was less than one month old.

A fifth kitten survived and was taken to a veterinary clinic after being rescued by a passerby. The cat is said to be recovering.

Dr. Manal Al Mansouri, the founder and president of the Yanni animal welfare group, told Al Bayan that the group was made aware of the incident after they were sent photos of the cats laying on the sidewalk.

Additionally, a man reportedly sent the dead cats to a veterinary clinic without informing authorities about the incident.

In 2016, the UAE passed laws which states that people found guilty of abusing or illegally animals can face a one-year prison term and fines of up to AED 200,000.