UAE embassy warns Emiratis to be cautious after Indonesia tsunami

The embassy is advising UAE nationals to communicate with the embassy in the event of an emergency

The UAE’S embassy is Indonesia is warning Emiratis to take precautions in the wake of a devastating volcano and tsunami that has left at nearly 300 people dead so far.

In a tweet, the embassy said it is closely monitoring developments and advised Emiratis to “take precautions and communicate with the embassy in the event of an emergency.”

تتابع سفارة دولة الامارات العربية المتحدة في جاكرتا باهتمام بالغ الاحداث الاخيرة في مضيق "سوندا" بإندونيسيا. وتنصح السفارة المواطنين أخذ الحيطة والحذر والتواصل مع السفارة عند حدوث أي طارئ.— @UAEEmbassyJakarta (@jakartaemb2) December 23, 2018

“It is extremely important that the UAE embassy in Indonesia is also monitoring the tide levels in the region of Anyer,” the embassy said. “We urge citizens to call +62 215206518 for all queries or in cases of emergency.”

At least 281 have been confirmed dead following the disaster, a toll that Indonesian authorities have said is going to rise. More than 1,000 people have been injured.

According to experts, the tsunami was most likely caused by a massive underwater landslide following the eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano in the Sunda Strait.

Residents and witnesses report having very little warning ahead of the tsunami.