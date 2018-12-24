UAE denies allegations about Sheikha Latifa

Mary Robinson, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Ireland, met with Her Highness Sheikha Latifa in Dubai.

The UAE on Monday issued a statement denying allegations regarding Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid, daughter of the Dubai ruler.

In a communique to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation rebutted claims made in a BBC documentary.

A statement carried by state news agency WAM said: "On 21st December, the UAE Mission in Geneva delivered a communique regarding Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum to the Office of Special Procedures at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The communique responds to and rebuts false allegations and provided evidence that Her Highness Sheikha Latifa was at home and living with her family in Dubai.

"At the request of the family, on 15th December, Mary Robinson, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Ireland, met with Her Highness Sheikha Latifa in Dubai.

"Photographs taken during the afternoon they spent together have been shared, with their consent. During her visit to Dubai, Mary Robinson was reassured that Sheikha Latifa is receiving the necessary care and support she requires."

The statement included photographs of Sheikha Latifa and Robinson.

On December 6, the Dubai Ruler's Court issued a statement saying it was "deeply saddened" by the media speculation regarding Sheikha Latifa.