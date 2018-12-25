Health and fitness tips for the holidays

Numerous social engagements during the holidays often lead to overeating and excessive calories, which ultimately result in feelings of guilt. But according to Nina Rašović and Hussain Alessa, certified personal trainers at Gym Nation, you can enjoy the season guilt-free by following a few health and fitness tips.

Stop at 80%

According to Rašovićm, balancing and controlling your diet are key. One trick is to enjoy every bite but stop when you feel 80%. This avoids stomach pain and nausea caused by overeating.

Watch out for Sodium

Alessa cautions against a high intake of sodium, which is often found in festive meals. He suggests drinking plenty of water to offset its effect, adding that weight gain during the time is mostly due to water retention and sodium. “Also, don't forget the micronutrients. In other words, serve yourself a generous portion of fruits and vegetables to ensure overall health,” he said.

Enjoy your exercise

Rašović warns against punishing yourself for overeating by doing exercises that you hate. “Exercise should be a part of your lifestyle, not a punishment. Find exercises that you enjoy and it’s more likely that you can stick to it the whole year,” she said.

Include family or friends

In cases where you can’t hit the gym, Alessa suggests increasing your activity during the day, but more importantly, to engage family or friends in group activities, such as skiing, hiking or cycling.

Skip it

Alessa recommends skipping exercise for the week if you prefer to spend time with your loved ones. He said, “No one will lose muscles or gain stubborn fat by not going to the gym for one week. If you want to spend time with your loved wants, binge on movies and food, then do just that.”