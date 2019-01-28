The virtual courtrooms are designed to facilitate and improve services for defendants as well as speed up the judicial process.

Dubai Police has launched a video-conferencing ‘remote trial room’ to allow defendants to appear for criminal proceedings while incarcerated, the force announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Colonel Saeed Al Ayali, the director of the wanted department of the general department of criminal investigation, said that the virtual courtrooms are designed to facilitate and improve services for defendants as well as speed up the judicial process.

He added that the remote trial system has decreased the number of steps in the judicial process from seven to three, in addition to reducing the time needed by judicial staff.

Additionally, the smart system allows prosecutors to carry out their investigations through the conference calls, rather than having to carry around case files.

Earlier in January, Dubai Police was among six government entities that were found by the Smart Dubai Office to have significantly reduced paper use and exceeding the initial target set for 50 percent digital transactions.

Collectively, the six entities – which also included Dubai Tourism, DEWA, and the Roads and Transport Authority – saved 37 million sheet of paper throughout the course of the year.