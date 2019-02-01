Downtown Dubai is the most popular destination for Chinese visitors to the city.

Emaar will celebrate the Chinese New Year on February 4 with a colourful array of activities in Downtown Dubai, the most popular destination for Chinese visitors to the city.

A highlight of the celebration is the special laser and LED shows on the iconic Burj Khalifa on February 4, 5 and 6, every day at 8pm.

You can also watch your wishes being posted on the Burj Khalifa LED screen by sending them on Emaar’s Twitter handle - @emaardubai - with the hashtag #EMAARCNY2019.

Highlighting the cultural relations between the UAE and China fostered by the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping last year, the LED show on Burj Khalifa starts with visual renditions of a Chinese boy decorating a peach blossom and hanging a lantern on the tree as part of the Chinese New Year decoration. He is then joined by an Emirati boy.

The Chinese boy and family visit the Emirati home and present red envelopes, just as a lion dance takes centerstage, and the two children follow the lion – from The Dubai Fountain to Burj Khalifa.

The show concludes with Happy Chinese New Year written in Chinese, English and Arabic.

There are a number of other activations to mark the occasion in Downtown Dubai including Chinese-themed roaming performances along Burj Plaza and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard as well as themed shows of The Dubai Fountain.

The Dubai Mall will host ‘China Art’ until February 10, which brings to life some authentic art forms from China. The Fashion Avenue Dome will feature a Chinese Giving Tree with envelopes enclosing vouches from retailers.

There will also be chess and mahjong play areas and a Chinese musician performing live. Roaming Chinese entertainment will add to the joy of visitors, who will also be presented with red envelopes and Chinese New Year headbands.

All Emaar Entertainment attractions are also geared up for the celebration while restaurants at the various hotels in Downtown Dubai are offering Chinese treats too.