Emirates Post issues special stamp for Pope Francis visit

The stamp is decorated with the picture of the two prominent religious figures.

Stamp marks the Human Fraternity Meeting held in Abu Dhabi between Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and Dr Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif

Emirates Post has issued a commemorative stamp to mark the Human Fraternity Meeting held in Abu Dhabi between Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and Dr Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif.

It also demonstrates the humanitarian message of the UAE and its keenness to promote interfaith dialogue and the solidification of good and peace throughout the world, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: "The historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb spreads a message of love, tolerance and peace around the world and aims to establish our homeland as the global capital for tolerance and coexistence.

"We are proud to issue this commemorative stamp as a testimony of this visit and to show our pride in our nation’s experience and long legacy of peaceful coexistence."

On Monday, the pope held talks with the Grand Imam before delivering an address at an interfaith meeting.

In his address, the pontiff pushed the need for justice, equality of citizens' rights and an end to all wars, including in Yemen.