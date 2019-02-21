14 sailors rescued by Dubai Police after ship capsizes off coast

Boat sinks after engine failure and high winds caused it to run aground and crash into breakwater rocks at Palm Deira

Dubai Police rescued 14 Indian sailors after their ship capsized off the coast of the emirate on Wednesday morning.

The boat sank after the combination of engine failure and high winds caused it to run aground and crash into breakwater rocks at Palm Deira.

Colonel Saeed Al-Madhani, director of the acting port police station, said that the marine rescue team managed to rescue the entire crew within 35 minutes of receiving the call at 6.14am. Due to the difficulty with access, the team had to use a rope.

The Indian consulate in Dubai thanked Dubai Police for resuing the crew on board vessel Khadeeja 7, belonging to M/s Orassia Shipping LLC.

"The vessel was in blackout condition due to technical fault and struck with rock stones," the consulate wrote on its Twitter account.

(1/2) A big thank you to @DubaiPoliceHQ for rescuing 14 Indian crew on board vessel Khadeeja 7 belonging to M/s Orassia Shipping LLC yesterday night. The vessel was in blackout condition due to technical fault and struck with rock stones. @FTAgovae— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) 20 February 2019

Consulate officials met with the crew this morning and gave assistance where it was was required.

(2/2)There was ingress of water into the vessel after which timely help was provided by @DubaiPoliceHQ and the crew were safely rescued to Port Rashid. Consulate officials met with the crew today morning and assured all help. @FTAgovae pic.twitter.com/Bt6BbsLvcg— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) 20 February 2019