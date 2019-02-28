Glitzy Monaco reveals details of Dubai Expo 2020 pavilion

Expo 2020 pavilion of Monaco will be spread over different levels just like the mazy streets of the French Riviera principality

Monaco, the glitzy principality on the French Riviera, on Thursday revealed details about its pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

The pavilion, which will be spread over different levels just like the mazy streets of Monaco, will include an exhibition area, a souvenir shop and a restaurant on the ground floor.

Visitors will enjoy two main exhibition worlds. The first - Garden of Opportunities - showcases projects and high-quality pioneering work, made in Monaco and internationally.

It will look like a kaleidoscopic fantasy garden that comes out of one’s imagination, a statement said.

The second area is the Kaleidoscope show that reveals the identity of Monaco - a 360-degree immersion that takes the visitor into the history, culture and values of Monaco and its citizens.

On the first floor, a private and flexible space inside the Rock enables the organisation of events, conferences and meetings to accentuate the participation of the principality, the statement added.

As visitors enter the Garden of Opportunities they will experience signature smells of the French Riviera such as pine, the sea and the sun, with the visit ending with an experience in the Kaleidoscope.

Next to the pavilion’s exit, a souvenir shop will offer a varied range of items from the principality of Monaco before giving way to a restaurant and takeaway area that will offer Mediterranean and Monegasque cuisine.

Outside the pavilion, visitors will be able to rest on the gentle slope named Chemin de la Porte Neuve full of typical trees and flowers design by the urban development of Monaco, which leads to the Rock and the first floor.