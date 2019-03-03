Dubai Municipality to open 50 new children's play areas

Dubai Municipality said the 50 new play areas for children will be completed the end of 2019

Dubai Municipality has started work on establishing 50 new playgrounds and squares for children in different residential areas of the city.

The project is being executed under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

"We have immediately begun implementing the directives of His Highness to set up 50 squares and playgrounds for children, which will be completed by the end of 2019 and will be distributed in various areas including the residential areas in Deira, Bur Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, Lehbab and Hatta City," said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

The squares and playgrounds will include the basic facilities as well as the different requirements for visitors, and will be built close to residential areas.