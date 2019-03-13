UAE announces release of Emiratis, Egyptians held in Iran

Seven UAE nationals and two Egyptian citizens were held captive by Iran since the end of January following a fishing trip in the Arabian Gulf waters

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) announced on Wednesday the release of seven UAE nationals and two Egyptian citizens by Iranian authorities.

According to a ministry statement, the UAE received the individuals, who were held captive by Iran since the end of January following a fishing trip in the Arabian Gulf waters, state news agency WAM reported.

MOFAIC Under-Secretary, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, thanked the Critical National Infrastructure Authority and the UAE Coast Guard for their concerted efforts to secure the safe return of the individuals.

He affirmed that the ministry had monitored the case since its start, and placed concerted efforts to organise and work with competent authorities to secure the return of the nine individuals to their families safely.

The individuals were received by Rashed Ali Al Dhaheri, director of the Citizens' Affairs Department, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, director of the Foreign Resident's Affairs Department, and Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, deputy director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Office in Sharjah.

The nine praised the ministry's efforts, as well as the efforts of the UAE Embassy in Iran, and the UAE Coast Guard.