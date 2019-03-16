UAE's iconic buildings go green for Ireland's national day

Several buildings, including the Burj Khalifa, were lit up with green lights.

Several UAE buildings, including the Burj Khalifa, were lit up with green lights ahead of St Patrick's Day on Sunday

The UAE was illuminated in green as it celebrated Ireland's National Day and the 10th anniversary of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening initiative.

Several buildings, including the Burj Khalifa, were lit up with green lights, signifying the ever-strengthening relationship between the two nations ahead of St Patrick's Day on Sunday.

This year's Global Greening also included Cayan Tower, Nation Towers and Intercontinental Abu Dhabi, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The UAE landmarks joined more than 370 international monuments, stadiums, museums, and towers of note this year including the Sydney Opera House, the London Eye, and the Empire State Building.

CEO of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons, said: "This is the 10th year of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening initiative and it's bigger and better than ever this year, with some wonderful new additions. It is an honour to see the incredible support from the UAE, for both the initiative and for Ireland as a whole."

Aidan Cronin, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, added "While the UAE has traditionally always been a great advocate of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening efforts, we're honoured to welcome additional significant landmarks this year."