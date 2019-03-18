Dubai to create own version of Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Dubai Stars at its completion will have over 10,000 stars, about four times the number of stars than Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Downtown Dubai will host Dubai Stars which will initally feature 400 stars of celebrities and influencers, says Emaar

Downtown Dubai will be home to a walkable tribute to stars and influencers from all over the world - similar to Hollywood's Walk of Fame, Emaar announced on Monday.

Dubai Stars, located along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, will kick off with a global social campaign asking people from all over the world to nominate their favourite celebrities and influencers for the first 400 stars.

The first phase of Dubai Stars will be unveiled in October at an event to be attended by the 400 featured celebrities who will launch their respective star, a statement said.

Dubai Stars will pay tribute to eminent personalities who have positively influenced the world through their work in various fields including music, film, art, architecture, sports, and literature as well as social influencers, it added.

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, managing director of Emaar Properties, said: "Emaar takes pride in ensuring the best lifestyle experience for both residents and visitors to Dubai. With Dubai Stars we are further highlighting our commitment to making Dubai the best city in the world, and to promoting arts, culture and sports by saluting the stars, whose contributions continue to inspire the world."

Dubai Stars by Emaar is expected to become one of the most-visited tourist attractions in the city.